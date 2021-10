Glenda F. Harris, 68, of Marblehead, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, at her home. She was born Dec. 30, 1952 in Church Hill, Tenn., the daughter of James and Opal (Webb) Marshall. Memorial services and visitation were held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation...

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO