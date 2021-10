In 1711, the Enlightenment poet Alexander Pope famously wrote, “To err is human, to forgive divine.” Pope’s point was that human beings should aspire to do as God does and forgive sinners. We forgive an individual or group because they have done wrong -- even if they do not deserve forgiveness. To forgive someone does not mean to excuse the individual of the wrongs they have committed. Although the forgiven benefit by having their crimes and sins absolved, the emphasis is on the goodness of the forgiver. Those who forgive exemplify the best in society.

