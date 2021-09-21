Pirates' Dillon Peters: Chased after three

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peters pitched three innings, giving up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in Monday's loss to the Reds. He did not factor into the decision. The 29-year-old surrendered all four runs in the third inning. He gave up a two-RBI double to Nick Castellanos and then a two-run home run to Joey Votto. It was the first time in six starts that Peters allowed more than three runs. After entering Monday with a 2.66 ERA, he now owns 3.71 ERA through 26.2 innings. His next start is projected to be Saturday versus the Phillies.

