Pirates' Dillon Peters: Chased after three

Despite getting their best pitching performance of the series in the series finale… the Pittsburgh Pirates once again came up short in their efforts to sweep a series. It’s no secret that the 2021 season has been a tough one for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On their way to a third consecutive last place finish in the National League Central the only real question that remains for the Pirates is will they finish with the third overall pick in next summer’s draft, or will they outdo the Texas Rangers on the field and earn the fourth overall selection.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO