Preventing Student Suicide in New York State

The Boulder Chapter of Hadassah wants to spread the word about actions that all of us can take to help prevent suicide. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 7:00-8:30 pm, please tune in to a virtual Suicide Prevention Forum, where four community leaders will share their knowledge, experience, and resources. The speakers will be Jay Winstead, LCSW of Mental Health Partners; Rabbi Fred Greene of Har Hashem; Andi Jason of Rise Against Suicide, and mother of teen lost to suicide; and Eve Lowinger, LCSW of Jewish Family Service. This forum is free and open to all who want to learn the signs of suicide, how to respond and provide support, and how to access help.

BOULDER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO