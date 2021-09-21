Letter: Problem existed in restaurant industry when workers not paid a living wage

We write to you today because we want to say “thank you” for all your hard work, especially over the last two years. When COVID-19 broke out, you stepped up for your community at risk of your own health and well-being. Your numbers included teenagers, senior citizens, working moms, disabled individuals, and others who put themselves at risk to go to work. Many of you, even seniors and those with serious medical conditions, didn’t quit your jobs. You never had that luxury because you work paycheck to next paycheck and couldn’t afford to miss any time. So while others sheltered in place, you kept our grocery stores stocked, you cleaned buildings still open to the public, you kept desperate retailers and restaurant owners in business, and you continued to serve our seniors in long-term care facilities at great risk to yourselves and your families.

