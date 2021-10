The Cheney Cardinals had a day to remember at the Coleman Classic in Haven in more ways than one.The Cardinals not only won all five of their matches last Saturday to win the tournament title, but head coach Sara Walkup also recorded her 400th career win as Cheney downed the Garden Plain Owls 25-9, 25-13. It also was the Owls’ first loss of the season.“Every win is satisfying and I didn’t even realize I was that close to 400,” Walkup said. “I just feel blessed to be a...

SEDGWICK, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO