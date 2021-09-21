‘The world must wake up’: Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens
NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning global leaders at the opening of the U.N.’s foremost gathering that the world has never been more threatened and divided and “we face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetime.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres rang the alarm in his annual state of the world speech. In his most dire assessment yet of the dangers the world faces, Guterres said, “We are on the edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction.” And he said: “I’m here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up.”kion546.com
