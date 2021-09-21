CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seager’s three RBIs help Mariners stop A’s 5-game win streak

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 10 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager had a two-run double in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBIs, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2. Tyler Anderson struck out seven and walked one over seven impressive innings, allowing one run on four hits to win for the first time in six starts since Aug. 17 at Texas. Anderson is the first of three lefties Oakland is scheduled to face over the four-game series. Ty France added an RBI single in the third off Sean Manaea.

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seager, France HR, Mariners Top A’s, Move Up in Playoff Race

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run for a career-best 100 RBIs, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win. Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card, while the Oakland fell 3 1/2 back of New York. A’s manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson were both ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson in the top of the sixth during a strange sequence.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

A's offense flails against Mariners as five-game win streak snapped

A sweep in Anaheim echoed a familiar A’s formula. Strong pitching propped up light offense. Starters worked deep into games. Seattle flipped that script Monday, handing the A’s a 4-2 loss. Oakland fell no further from a wild-card spot, but its win streak ended at five games and a trailing division foe crept closer.
MLB
1460 ESPN Yakima

Bassitt Returns but Mariners Beat A’s 6-5 for 4-game Sweep

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three scoreless innings less than a month after surgery to repair facial fractures, but the Seattle Mariners rallied against Oakland’s bullpen for a 6-5 victory and a four-game sweep that damaged the Athletics’ wild-card hopes. Seattle matched its season high with its fifth straight win, won its ninth in a row over the A’s and moved within two games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card. Oakland fell four games back of New York. Bassitt was struck by a 100 mph line drive off the bat of Brian Goodwin of the Chicago White Sox last month.
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Jerry Dipoto Show: Chris Flexen’s importance to Mariners, Kyle Seager’s option

The Mariners have just 10 games left in the 2021 season, and enter they Thursday 2 1/2 games back of the New York Yankees for the second American League wild card spot. After dropping two of three to the Boston Red Sox last week, it appeared that the Mariners had missed their shot to make the playoffs this year. While their chances are still slim, Seattle has responded by playing its best ball of the year, according to general manager Jerry Dipoto.
MLB
kion546.com

Haniger hits 2 HRs, M’s beat A’s to gain in wild-card race

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two identical three-run homers and the Seattle Mariners gained precious ground in the AL wild-card race with a 13-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. Seattle’s 10th straight victory against Oakland tied the team record for most consecutive wins against a single opponent. The Mariners have won eight of nine overall and nine of their last 11. They are 1 1/2 games behind Boston for the second wild card, with Toronto a game back of the Red Sox. Both those teams were off Monday. Oakland fell 3 1/2 games behind Boston and two back of the Mariners with two more games to play in Seattle.
MLB
KGO

Contending Mariners win for 10th time in 11 games; A's out

SEATTLE -- - Jarred Kelenic stood outside the Seattle Mariners dugout with the crowd roaring and holding a placard with a phrase borrowed from a popular television show. "Believe" has become Seattle's rallying call, and the Mariners are charging into the final weekend of the regular season with plenty of belief and right in the thick of the AL wild-card race.
MLB
Kyle Seager
Ty France
Sean Manaea
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Seattle Mariners
MLB
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

Behind the Bowie Baysox’s Remarkable 10-Game Win Streak

Aided by top prospects and under-the-radar players, the Bowie Baysox have strung together 10 consecutive wins. Last Tuesday, the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, came away with a 7-3 victory over the Washington Nationals’ Double-A affiliate, the Harrisburg Senators. The win would spark several more to follow in what became a streak of 10 consecutive victories with Bowie’s 5-4 win over the Altoona Curve Wednesday evening.
BASEBALL
The Ada News

Byng ends No. 1 Oktaha's 23-game winning streak

BYNG — The sixth-ranked Byng Pirates proved they belong near the top of Class A after battles with No. 2 Silo and No. 1 Oktaha earlier this week. The Pirates knocked off No. 1 Oktaha 9-7 Tuesday night at Stokes Field, just 24 hours after dropping an 8-7 decision to No. 2 Silo in a game that the Rebels later had to forfeit due to using an ineligible player.
