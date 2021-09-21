CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling Against Firm US Dollar

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold futures are trading flat early Tuesday after posting a technical reversal the previous session following a test of its lowest level since August 11. With the trend down, the price action probably reflected short-covering and position-squaring since the bearish traders have to get out of the way before the real buyers can gain control. In other words, gold went up because weak short decided to bailout, not because of the presence of strong buyers.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

Related
fxempire.com

Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rally as Dollar Eases

Silver prices rebounded as the dollar initially slipped from a six-month high. Treasury yields were mixed, but the surge in the interest rate differential in favor of the greenback over the past couple of weeks has put pressure on silver prices. Gold prices were also higher, helping to lift the precious metals complex. Since silver is priced in U.S. dollars, a stronger U.S. currency makes silver more expensive in other currencies.
MARKETS
fxempire.com

U.S. Dollar Slips From 1-Year High on Weak Data, Consolidation

The greenback overall has been supported by the spike in U.S. Treasury yields amid expectations the Federal Reserve will taper its monetary stimulus beginning in November even as global growth slows. Thursday’s economic data, though, dented some of the dollar’s strength. Know where GBP/USD is headed? Take advantage now with.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Us Dollar#Gold Trading#U S Gold#Comex#Pds#Cfd#Treasury#U S Treasurys#Japanese#Fxempire Com#The Federal Reserve#Fed
fxempire.com

National Debt Crisis Possibility, the Fed and Dollar Weakness Result in Gains for Gold

Today, Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary of the United States, testified before the House Financial Services Committee. During her testimony, she made a dire prediction if the United States cannot meet its debt obligations. This will occur if U.S politicians are unable to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling. According to the Treasury Secretary, the government would not be able to meet its financial obligations if, by October 18, no legislation is passed to raise the debt limit, which is currently restricted at $28.4 trillion.
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold eases on firm dollar but equities dip sets up weekly gain

Gold eased on Friday as the dollar firmed on bets for interest rate increases but bullion still held above the pivotal $1,750 technical support level en route to a small weekly gain as worries about rising inflation and growth hurt risk sentiment. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,753.67 per ounce....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
fxempire.com

Dollar Set for Best Week Since June on Expected Fed Tightening

Cautious market sentiment due to COVID-19 concerns, wobbles in China’s growth and a Washington gridlock ahead of a looming deadline to lift the U.S. government’s borrowing limit also lent support to the dollar which is seen as a safe-haven asset. Refinitiv’s measure of the dollar index stood at 94.313, having...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs says the average upside for these U.K. banks is 52%

The offices of banking giants HSBC and Barclays are pictured at the secondary central business district of Canary Wharf on the Isle of Dogs in east London on the bank holiday, December 28, 2020. - Business breathed a sigh of relief this week after a post-Brexit trade deal was agreed, but many issues remain unresolved, notably the place of financial services, which represent 80 per cent of the British economy, as the newly inked deal focuses on trade in goods. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) By tolga akmen/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images LONDON MARKETS.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
fxempire.com

We’re Close to Hitting the Debt Ceiling: Gold Doesn’t Care

So, America has a new tradition! The government shutdown is coming. A new fiscal year starts tomorrow, and if Congress fails to agree on a budget by the end of today, the government will shut down. What does it mean for the US economy? According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy