Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling Against Firm US Dollar
Gold futures are trading flat early Tuesday after posting a technical reversal the previous session following a test of its lowest level since August 11. With the trend down, the price action probably reflected short-covering and position-squaring since the bearish traders have to get out of the way before the real buyers can gain control. In other words, gold went up because weak short decided to bailout, not because of the presence of strong buyers.www.fxempire.com
