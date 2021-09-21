Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling Against Firm US Dollar

Today, Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary of the United States, testified before the House Financial Services Committee. During her testimony, she made a dire prediction if the United States cannot meet its debt obligations. This will occur if U.S politicians are unable to pass legislation to raise the debt ceiling. According to the Treasury Secretary, the government would not be able to meet its financial obligations if, by October 18, no legislation is passed to raise the debt limit, which is currently restricted at $28.4 trillion.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO