Missouri Attorney General Files Motions for Class Certification and Preliminary Injunction in Lawsuit over Mask Mandates in Public Schools

 10 days ago

Friday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a motion for class certification and a motion for preliminary injunction in his lawsuit against the Columbia Public School district and other school districts that impose a mask mandate for school children. The motion for class certification can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2021-09-17—missouri-v-columbia-public-schools—motion-for-class-certification.pdf?sfvrsn=a9c3438c_2. The...

