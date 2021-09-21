Bobble Figures & Out-of-the-Box Marketing in a Digital World

Out-of-the-box marketing isn't a new concept, but many still think it is risky because it is not a cookie-cutter approach and might not have enough data. The marketing world needs to keep up with it or risk being left behind by companies that are more open-minded and willing to take risks to stay ahead of their competition. Marketing tactics shouldn't be limited by what you can pay for but how innovative you want your company's marketing strategy to be, says Marko.