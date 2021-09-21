The state task force reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault survivors is ready to hold its third online hearing

In the midst of discussions regarding “Missing White Women Syndrome,” one state has made a major step toward searching for those who are often overlooked by society. Earlier this month, Minnesota became the first state to build a task force for missing and murdered Black women and girls. According to a report from Brooklyn White of Essence, state lawmakers unanimously approved a bill calling for the task force to be built back in February and signed the bill into law this September. Additional reporting from Axios describes the task force as a “12-person panel, made up of representatives from the courts, law enforcement and victims’ advocacy groups.” By December 2022, the 12-person task force will meet with state lawmakers to provide recommendations regarding the state’s search for these missing individuals.”It really is truly a public health crisis and it’s one that there just hasn’t been a bright light shone on,” state lawmaker Ruth Richardson told Axios.”We hope this is a moment that not only moves us forward in Minnesota, but sets a standard for other states.”

