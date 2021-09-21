CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The state task force reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault survivors is ready to hold its third online hearing

kzimksim.com
 10 days ago

The state task force reviewing the treatment and support of sexual assault survivors in Missouri will conduct its third public hearing on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bill Wise reports. Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kzimksim.com

New MO task force to review state’s plan to tackle Alzheimer’s disease

A statewide task force will be formed to review the state’s plan to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families. A new Missouri law requires the creation of the 21-member group. Jerry Dowell is with the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. He says the task force will assess existing services and resources available for patients and their families and identify opportunities to coordinate with federal agencies.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
kzimksim.com

Hate crimes are on the rise in Missouri

The number of hate crimes reported in Missouri has reached its highest in several years. In 2020, 115 hate crimes were reported in Missouri – the highest in nine years. The FBI St. Louis Division says that compares to 66 in 2018. During a press conference, FBI Special Agent in Charge, Richard Quinn, says hate crimes are traditionally under-reported.
MISSOURI STATE
davisvanguard.org

Letter: Crime Survivors’ and Advocates’ Support for the Proposed Presidential Task Force on 21st Century Prosecution

We, the undersigned, include crime survivors, victim assistance professionals, and allied providers who are committed to helping crime victims and to promoting equitable justice for all. We strongly support the creation of a Presidential Task Force on 21st Century Prosecution, as proposed in a recent white paper by Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), and believe this initiative will strengthen the capacity of our criminal and juvenile justice systems to better identify and meet the needs of crime survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
kzimksim.com

Coalition of MO groups wants governor to block execution of convicted killer

A coalition of Missouri groups wants Governor Parson to block next week’s scheduled execution of a convicted killer. They say Ernest Lee Johnson meets the state statutory and clinical standards to be diagnosed with an intellectual or a developmental disability. Johnson has been convicted of the brutal killings of three people at a Columbia gas station in 1994. Nimrod Chapel, with the Missouri State Conference of the NAACP, says the groups want the governor to commute Johnson’s sentence to life without parole.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Wise
MilitaryTimes

‘An absolute slap in the face’: Medical group superintendent kept her job after investigation found she created a toxic workplace

Airmen are upset by a decision to keep the former enlisted superintendent of one of the Air Force’s largest inpatient medical facilities in her job after an investigation found she abused her authority by playing favorites and undermining other subordinates over two years. Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Williams, who until...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPRI

RI ARPA Task Force convenes to ensure state spends $1B properly

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The federal government has designated over $1 billion dollars in federal tax money to Rhode Island, and now it’s up to the state to figure out how to spend it. State lawmakers convened for their first task force meeting Tuesday night to make sure guidelines and...
POLITICS
WVNT-TV

Advocates speak ahead of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Domestic violence awareness month begins October 1 and advocates are speaking out about how you can spot the signs and help victims. An estimated 10 million people experience domestic violence in the U.S. every year according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence; as many as one in four women and one in nine men. With numbers so staggering, 59News sat down with Reginia Thomas, the Executive Director of the Women’s Resource Center of West Virginia, to see how domestic violence and abuse affect the mountain state.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Transgender Attorney Says Judges And Clerks Have Harassed Her; Fights For Change

CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s a transgender attorney who says she’s been repeatedly harassed and discriminated against in court. The other problem? The state’s ethics rules for attorneys actually allow that. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas takes us inside her fight for stronger protections. Her name is Sheryl Ring. It’s printed on the official card issued to licensed attorneys in Illinois. But that hasn’t stopped a revolving door of problems at one courthouse after another across Chicagoland. “I have judges out me,” she said. “Dead-name me,” meaning using her birth name after she had it legally changed. “I have been misgendered or called slurs from the bench,”...
CHICAGO, IL
michiganchronicle.com

Minnesota Becomes First State To Build A Task Force For Missing Black Girls

In the midst of discussions regarding “Missing White Women Syndrome,” one state has made a major step toward searching for those who are often overlooked by society. Earlier this month, Minnesota became the first state to build a task force for missing and murdered Black women and girls. According to a report from Brooklyn White of Essence, state lawmakers unanimously approved a bill calling for the task force to be built back in February and signed the bill into law this September. Additional reporting from Axios describes the task force as a “12-person panel, made up of representatives from the courts, law enforcement and victims’ advocacy groups.” By December 2022, the 12-person task force will meet with state lawmakers to provide recommendations regarding the state’s search for these missing individuals.”It really is truly a public health crisis and it’s one that there just hasn’t been a bright light shone on,” state lawmaker Ruth Richardson told Axios.”We hope this is a moment that not only moves us forward in Minnesota, but sets a standard for other states.”
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy