Using Hangfire to Execute Background Processing in ASP.Net

By Amit Agarwal
 10 days ago
Hangfire includes an additional layer to your code. When you use Hangfire, it stores the layer into its own data set. Hangfire then, at that point deals with the calls for you, so you don't need to stress over the job you've listed and it will be done smoothly. On the off chance that it falls flat, it even retries it naturally in the manner in which you would do it. Hangfire additionally gives you a pleasant neat dashboard using which you can take a look at your listed tasks and, in the event that you so wish, oversee them manually. It really is a great little structure. Hangfire permits you to simultaneously list a task in your code, and deploys the code non concurrently through the early bird gets the worm line.

