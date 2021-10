The No. 11 ranked Florida Gators have their biggest test of the season thus far on Saturday with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide coming to Gainesville for an SEC match up. This is the first conference game for both teams this season, and a game with major implications for the Orange and Blue. Both teams are 2-0 on the year, with Florida coming off wins against Florida Atlantic and South Florida. Alabama has wins thus far in the season against Miami and Mercer. This game is also a rematch of last years SEC Championship game, where the Crimson Tide came out on top in a close game.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO