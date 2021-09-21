CRA Board Meeting

Agendas are available prior to the meetings. Minutes are available following approval at a subsequent meeting. The Ocoee Community Redevelopment Agency, also known as the Ocoee CRA, is a special district that was established on April 18, 2006 by the City Commission to assist in the revitalization along the State Road 50 corridor and other major roads. The Ocoee CRA focuses on redevelopment projects and supports economic revitalization through various infrastructure improvements and other projects.