Kaide Gordon will become one of the youngest players in Liverpool's history when he makes his debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at Norwich. Gordon, who is 16 years and 351 days old, is earmarked to get some minutes at Carrow Road, as Liverpool aim to progress in the competition that was once regarded as Anfield's property after they won it eight times. They last reached the final in 2016.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO