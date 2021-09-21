CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Michael Hicks: Vaccine mandates are huge cost savings

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany business leaders are reluctant to say so publicly, but President Biden’s vaccine mandate is a welcomed gift. It offers them and their employees a relatively easy way to dodge what may be a looming health insurance price spike. For businesses that find it hard to hire and keep workers, this should be especially beneficial. It will also help maintain workplace comity at a time when it is about to be heavily stressed by rising healthcare insurance costs driven by unvaccinated workers and their families.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Why Biden's Vaccine Mandate May Fall Apart

President Biden announced a requirement for all employers with 100 or more employees to mandate a Covid-19 vaccination or require weekly Covid tests for all unvaccinated employees. Companies are scrambling to deal with the logistics of this. How do you track weekly tests? Who pays for these tests? If it's...
HEALTH
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Rates#Osha#Covid#American
habitatmag.com

There Are Limits on Employee Vaccination Mandates

Can co-op and condo boards order mandatory vaccination of their building employees in an effort to slow the harrowing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19? The answer depends on whether the building employees are unionized and on the collective bargaining agreement governing the terms of their employment. A board cannot impose a mandatory vaccination policy if its building employees are members of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union because of a recent agreement between the union and the employers’ representative.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
elginobserver.com

The Vaccine Mandate: What to Expect

Acting on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Aug. 26 executive order, Elgin Community College is requiring that that all students, faculty, administrators and staff get the COVID-19 vaccination or submit weekly COVID tests. For those who choose to get vaccinated, Sept. 19 was the deadline to receive the first of a two-dose vaccine or a single-dose vaccine, according to an all-campus ECC email.
ELGIN, IL
nwlaborpress.org

Unions contend with vaccine mandates

With the Delta variant producing a second massive wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, public and private employers are tightening requirements on workers to get vaccinated or else face regular testing or in some cases termination. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has mandated that by Oct. 18 all health care...
PORTLAND, OR
williamsonhomepage.com

Vaccine mandate for businesses: Will it be enforced?

In January of this year, on the eve of then-President Trump’s second impeachment, I wrote a piece about the intricacies of the impeachment process as set forth in the U.S. Constitution. I called it a civics lesson. It was well received, and even gave rise to correspondence with some of...
LABOR ISSUES
Ames Tribune

Dr. Michael Kitchell guest column: Vaccinations can save others’ lives

With President Joe Biden’s latest announced mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations, there have been strong objections from many Americans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and 18 other Republican governors. The argument of whether to mandate vaccines really boils down to the benefits of the vaccine in protecting the individual — and the other Americans they might infect — vs. the imposition of the vaccine, not letting the non-vaccinated have their freedom of choice not to be vaccinated.
AMES, IA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Vaccine mandates start for students, workers, as critics question costs

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate now is in effect for college students, educators and most health care workers. Those who don’t follow the mandate could be kept from work. But a state lawmaker critical of the mandate said it penalizes unvaccinated people with weekly testing that could come with...
LABOR ISSUES
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Lots of unknowns with vaccine mandates

An Idaho legislative hearing in Boise on Wednesday didn’t clarify much about President Joe Biden’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate, other than that there’s a lot of legal uncertainty about the action. The interim Committee on Federalism spent much of the day discussing the mandate. It heard several presentations and took...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Lebanon Democrat

Vaccine mandate could cost Portland $140,000

Portland Mayor Mike Callis said that complying with a federal mandate for employee COVID-19 vaccinations could cost the city as much as $140,000 for the remainder of 2021. The mayor made that statement during the Sept. 13 meeting of the Portland City Council. President Joe Biden announced on Sept. 9...
PORTLAND, TN
waylandstudentpress.com

Opinion: The vaccine mandate is a necessity

COVID-19 ravaged the world and continues to devastate normal life. Causing over 4.6 million deaths and over 220 million cases, the coronavirus is something to be taken seriously. In recent times, the numbers climbed yet again as the new Delta variant of the virus struck the world. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children ages 12-15. This was a huge step forward as it significantly lowered transmission in schools, which decreased the risk of adults and seniors who are more susceptible to serious cases of the virus.
WAYLAND, MA
timesdelphic.com

Commentary: The vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden put a nationwide mandate in place to fight COVID-19 this past week requiring American employers with 100 or more workers to require vaccination across their entire workforce. This mandate has not only sparked nationwide outrage among those who believe vaccination should be left to personal choice, but...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vail Daily

Cook: Praise for vaccine mandates

As the community health care provider, we applaud Vail Resorts, East West Hospitality, Slifer Smith & Frampton, and all other organizations that are mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers. Vaccinations not only significantly reduce the likelihood of the severity of illness and death from COVID-19, but also helps protect the health care system from being overwhelmed.
VAIL, CO
lmcexperience.com

Vaccine mandate is concerning

I am writing to you about the new requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations to take part in an on-campus learning experience for the fall semester. On Sept. 9 we were all notified by the Contra Costa Community College District that we would be required to present proof of our vaccination status for the next semester for those of us who wished to attend in-person education or use any of the school’s facilities or services.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy