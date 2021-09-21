Michael Hicks: Vaccine mandates are huge cost savings
Many business leaders are reluctant to say so publicly, but President Biden’s vaccine mandate is a welcomed gift. It offers them and their employees a relatively easy way to dodge what may be a looming health insurance price spike. For businesses that find it hard to hire and keep workers, this should be especially beneficial. It will also help maintain workplace comity at a time when it is about to be heavily stressed by rising healthcare insurance costs driven by unvaccinated workers and their families.www.dailyjournal.net
