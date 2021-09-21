Daphine Riley Bowles, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC. she was the daughter of the late Willard Buist Riley and Effie Ruth Joyner Riley. Daphine was also preceded in death by her sister, Willa Ruth Riley Cain; and her brother, Willard Dennis Riley. Early in her career she worked for a number of years as an Executive Secretary for Hardees Food Systems and later as Vice President and Treasurer for the family business, Wind-Lee Restaurants, Inc. Daphine, whose faith in Christ was evident, was a life-long member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount. In her early years she sang in trios, with her beautiful alto voice. She was a devoted and sweet member of her Sunday School class, showing her thoughtfulness by sending cards and preparing meals for others. Daphine was known for her sweet and caring nature, thinking of other's needs, before the needs of her own. Daphine enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, and for many years was an avid golfer, winning her club championship several times. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, she will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Daphine is survived by her husband of 47 years, Joe Bowles; her daughter, Julie Bone Lee (David); her son, Joey Bowles (Darla); her grandchildren, Brooks Lee, Summer Lee, Riley Bowles, Sammy Bowles and Charlie Bowles; her sisters, Annette Patterson and Joan Mosley, along with many nieces and nephews. A Private Family Graveside Service to celebrate Daphine's life will be held at Rocky Mount Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.