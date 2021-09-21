CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Local horse trainers excel at Extreme Mustang Makeover

By JEREMY WEBER
The Daily Inter Lake
The Daily Inter Lake
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPJKW_0c2p0s7600

Hours of hard work and practice paid off for local horse trainers Stacia Stevens and Tenaya Welsh last month as Welsh won her division and Stevens finished in the top 10 at the Extreme Mustang Makeover challenge in Oklahoma City.

Sponsored each year by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, the Extreme Mustang Makeover gives horse trainers across the country a chance to showcase their skills as each trainer gets 100 days to work with a wild mustang with the goal of turning wild to mild.

For Stevens and Welsh, the challenge began with a 1,300-mile round trip to pick up their mustangs from the Bureau of Land Management in Burns, Oregon. Designated horses 5867 and 5852, the pair soon became known as Dragon and Champagne on Ice.

After many hours of hard work, Welsh and Dragon, along with Stevens and Ice, were ready for another long trip — the two-and-a-half-day, 1,600-mile drive to the national competition at the Jim Norick Arena in Oklahoma City.

There, they found dozens of other trainers who had also put in the work to train their mustangs.

“We all have an ego, but everyone seemed to put them aside during the competition. Everyone was legitimately focused on their horses,” Stevens said about the event. “Everyone was rewarded for the progress they had made with their horses. People seemed to be more focused on that than on winning.”

Welsh, 16, and Dragon literally had the judges in tears on their way to winning the youth division’s $1,000 top prize, but Stevens and Ice hit a snag after being chosen for the top 10.

With two patterns remaining, Ice appeared to be injured and unable to continue.

“Something was wrong and I didn’t know what it was. She (Ice) had never really shown any signs of soreness before that day. She was ready to compete, she just physically could not do it,” Stevens said. “I did not want people to see her at her worst, so I figured pulling her from the competition was the best thing I could have done.”

While the injury dashed Stevens’s hopes of winning the $40,000 grand prize, the decision to remove Ice from the competition led her to a different kind of prize.

While youth division competitors are allowed to keep their horses at the end of the competition, the mustangs of the older competitors are auctioned off at the conclusion of the event.

With the injury to Ice, Stevens was allowed to adopt her mustang for another year.

“Getting to keep Ice for another year was the least likely thing that could have happened. It was totally unexpected. I spent the entire time training her preparing myself for the day when she would go to somebody else, I had no expectations of being able to take her back home with me,” Stevens said. “Now I get another year to train her as a reining horse.”

IN ALL, the duo said the trip to Oklahoma was a resounding success and well worth the time and effort, especially getting compliments from the South Steens Herd Management Area, where Dragon and Ice came from.

“They said many horses were brought in for the competition, but no other trainers would take them. They said the horses were untrainable. I guess they were wrong,” Stevens said.

Dragon and Ice are back home at Freedom Ranch west of Kalispell and enjoying some time off from training as Stevens and her young protégé Welsh ride the Montana barrel-racing circuit before deciding what is next for them.

“The whole experience was fun and I was so happy when we won. People at the competition kept asking me to sell Dragon, but that was never going to happen,” the soft-spoken Welsh said. “Now, I am going to finish up the barrel-racing season and probably get ready for another Extreme Mustang Makeover. That is, if I can convince my parents to let me keep another horse, because we all know I won’t sell it,” she added with a laugh.

Reporter Jeremy Weber may be reached at 758-4446 or jweber@dailyinterlake.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Moulton Advertiser

Local boy wins world title at Horse Racking Celebration

A Lawrence County seventh grader was given a title among Horse Racking world champions at the Racking Horse Breeders Association 50th World Celebration event in Decatur. Easton Shapiro, who attends East Lawrence Middle School and has grown up riding field trail horses, won a Reserve World Championship title in the arena for Trail Pleasure 12 and under class competition last weekend.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
bigeasymagazine.com

Behind The Scenes: Can Trainers Bet On Their Horses?

Horse racing is undoubtedly a sport that relies heavily on the wagering that takes place around it. There are numerous occupations, organisations, events, and people in the world of horse racing and betting, so it is natural for concerns to exist over who is allowed to bet. Therefore, some laws specify the betting rules for horse owners, jockeys, and horse trainers. Here are some behind the scenes insights into whether trainers can bet on their horses.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
vtcng.com

Lifelong horse trainer hangs up reins

Jerry Nau has been riding horses since he was 5 years old. He’s 83 now. And, in that almost 80 years, he’s never been thrown off a horse, he said. “I think you slithered off once to avoid being thrown,” his wife Mary Jane Nau was quick to say. Jerry...
ANIMALS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Horse trainer Cesar De Alba waits for his one big shot

Cesar De Alba sits in his barn at Los Alamitos and allows himself to dream occasionally. Maybe someday, somewhere, someone will give him the opportunity to train a top-notch race horse. Until then, he shows up at the Orange County race track and trains thoroughbreds during the day and quarter...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
chessbase.com

Train the trainers: the ECU Online Trainers Conference

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Many Horses#The Horses#Excel#Mustangs#Dragon
hometownstations.com

Sunday meetups for local Mustang fanatics

Mustang owners in the area got together Sunday night to share their love for the speedy car. The Mustang Maniacs of Northwest Ohio have been around for a few years now, meeting up at local spots to show off their 'stangs. Every Sunday, they get together in the parking lot behind McDonalds on Cable Rd. A variety of different body types and years of Mustangs were present.
CARS
Citrus County Chronicle

Extreme makeover planned for Monkey Island residents

Good news for Ralph, Ebony and Emily. The primate residents of Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort in Homosassa are getting an extreme makeover of their home that’s in need of repair. Thanks to the partnership between the nonprofit group Historic Monkey Island HMI), Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative...
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Couple that camped next to Laundrie family at FL park says 'they kept to themselves'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Stuns While Taking a Dip at Scenic Location

Danielle Colby is out here living her best life. On Sunday, the American Pickers star posted a breath-taking photo showing off her unique look. At this point, just about everyone knows Danielle Colby for her role on the History Channel show American Pickers. She was the inked-up girl that worked in the office of the antique shop Antique Archaeology. She had been a close friend of fellow American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for nearly a decade before the idea of the show even came to be. Nowadays, however, Colby has made a name for herself through her modeling and her travel.
TV & VIDEOS
1240 WJIM

Dazzling Blue Stones Found in Michigan Aren’t Stones At All

Earlier this year, a friend from Florida introduced me to the 'glowing rocks of the UP' also known as the Yooper Stone. You can read more below:. Now, I'm learning that there's another sought-after, collectible stone here in Michigan: The Leland Blue Stone. Here's the thing though...it's not actually a stone. Let me explain.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Daily Inter Lake

The Daily Inter Lake

Kalispell, MT
1K+
Followers
131
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Inter Lake

Comments / 0

Community Policy