Juvenile Injured in New Iberia Crash Involving 4-Wheeler and Vehicle
Three children were involved in a crash Sunday night as New Iberia Police say they rode a 4-wheeler onto the road and crashed into a vehicle. According to a press release from New Iberia Police, the incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday night in the 500 block of Texaco Street. The juveniles were ages 7, 8, and 13. One of them is in the hospital in unknown condition. The other two juveniles were not taken to the hospital.973thedawg.com
Comments / 0