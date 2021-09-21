Juvenile Injured in New Iberia Crash Involving 4-Wheeler and Vehicle

On September 11th, peaceful gatherings happened all across the country as people remembered the terrorist attacks that rocked and forever changed our nation twenty years ago. In Morgan City, however, at least six people at a local bar in the area of Brashear Avenue decided to be anything but peaceful as they got into a "fistic encounter" that resulted in videos of the large fight being shared on social media. Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division caught wind of these videos and identified the six people allegedly involved in the barroom brawl.

