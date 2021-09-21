LETTER: Voice your opinion on phosphate waste well
We have all read the troubling news about toxic discharge from the Piney Point phosphate facility at the south end of Tampa Bay. Now we learn from a piece by Cindy Lane in the Anna Marie Sun, that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has approved a draft permit for storage of contaminated wastewater generated by producing phosphate. The proposed well would be up to 3,300 feet deep with a water test well at 950 feet. According to a press release from FDEP, deep well injection “is one potential critical element of the necessary water disposal that will enable the ultimate closure of the Piney Point facility.”www.yoursun.com
