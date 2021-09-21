LETTER: Voice your opinion on phosphate waste well

After reading about the carousel at Easton's Beach, which is to be torn down due to structural problems, I had a look at what was being talked about. The structures in question were redesigned and built after Hurricane Bob. The designs were put in place, so all new structures would be on concrete stilts in case of a high storm surge. I looked at the load-bearing beams, and trusses underneath the carousel. I looked under the bathhouses to see how they are supported. The city said that the support structure under the carousel is not worth fixing, due to its deteriorating condition.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO