Environment

LETTER: Voice your opinion on phosphate waste well

yoursun.com
 10 days ago

We have all read the troubling news about toxic discharge from the Piney Point phosphate facility at the south end of Tampa Bay. Now we learn from a piece by Cindy Lane in the Anna Marie Sun, that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) has approved a draft permit for storage of contaminated wastewater generated by producing phosphate. The proposed well would be up to 3,300 feet deep with a water test well at 950 feet. According to a press release from FDEP, deep well injection “is one potential critical element of the necessary water disposal that will enable the ultimate closure of the Piney Point facility.”

www.yoursun.com

yoursun.com

EDITORIAL: They're living the dream in Sarasota Co.

OUR POSITION: An annual survey of Sarasota County residents once again gives high marks to the county's services and quality of life. As pop star Ricky Martin might say, residents of Sarasota County are livin' la vida loca. For the 30th year, Sarasota County surveyed its residents via landlines and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Wenatchee World

Opinion | Rufus Woods: Waste and recycle directory is in the works in our valley

With the exception of some curbside recycling programs in North Central Washington communities, figuring out what you can recycle and the appropriate way to dispose of waste items can be a very difficult and time-consuming process for business owners and residents. That will change if the board and executive director...
CHELAN, WA
Pantagraph

LETTER: An excess of conservative opinions

Recently someone said in an editorial comment in the opinion section that the Pantagraph was lacking in presenting conservative opinions and articles about the current news. I almost laughed out loud at that one. Really? Apparently you don't read the Pantagraph every day because yes sir, they do print conservative opinions and columns.
POLITICS
yoursun.com

LETTER: Lapado great choice for our surgeon general

Regarding DeSantis’ choice of Dr. Joseph Lapado who seems to agree with the governor and many of us, he is a great choice for Florida. • People’s mental health does matter. Parents being required to find ways to care for their children all of a sudden one day that some other child has COVID are not simple or easy for all parents. School on again, off again is not conducive to a good education.
HEALTH
State
Florida State
yoursun.com

EDITORIAL: Impact fee hike is right move for Charlotte Co.

OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners are doing the right thing by moving toward raising impact fees at a higher rate than the Legislature would want. A robust housing market is too tempting for Charlotte County commissioners. That’s why they agreed last week to move forward with a plan to thwart...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
yoursun.com

Water Management District places annual limits on camping permits

BROOKSVILLE — The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be limiting how often camping permits are granted on lands that it manages. The District released a statement Monday, outlining the changes to its camping reservation rules that were submitted to the Florida Legislature this year. One of the most notable...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Seacoast Online

Letter: Appreciation for the Opinion Page

Arguably one of the best sections of any Herald edition is the Opinion Page. Often the letters and guest columns are articulate and well written. We may not always like what we read and passionate anger results, sometimes meaning a rebuttal on the Opinion Page. In the morning when I...
RECYCLING
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: How incompetent can Concord get?

Too bad New Hampshire does not have a stand-up governor who leads like Governor Abbott. What happened to our live free or die state, governor?. Are you now going to let Biden dictate orders to the N.H. National Guard as well?. The federal government has no authority over state national...
POLITICS
Seacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: More emphasis on progress

Every day, in every medium, we are reminded of the continuing problem of racism, with heart-rending stories of the suffering and deaths that result. Many of these stories emphasize lack of progress, some even saying that things are no better for Black people than they were in slavery. Are stories indicating that discrimination is the norm really helping, or do they tend to perpetuate the evil?
SOCIETY
yoursun.com

Survey: Sarasota County residents love where they live

The results are in for Sarasota County’s annual Citizen’s Opinion Survey. The survey, which was conducted through random calls to both landlines and cellphones, measures trust in government, satisfaction with county services and economic growth priorities, among other topics. This year’s survey also included specialty questions including COVID-19 assistance programs,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Statesville Record & Landmark

Residents voice opinions on airport access road options

As the city of Statesville decides which option it will take in building a new road to improve access near the Statesville Regional Airport, one thing seems clear no matter which option is taken. “You can’t make everybody happy, period. It’s a matter of who and how many, not if,”...
STATESVILLE, NC
Los Angeles Daily News

Economic liberty , the people and the government as well: Letters

Re “Prosperity of humanity relies on liberty”(Sept. 24):. From the pages of your paper to the eyeballs of the White House. Our founding documents are the “gold standard” insuring liberty and freedom. In particular, they enumerate what a federal level of government can do and reserves the remainder to the...
ECONOMY
yoursun.com

LETTER: Information on migrants in letters is incorrect

Reading letters to the editor, I find many inaccuracies. Previously a letter stated the illegals are crossing the border by the thousands and that they will drain the welfare system. Illegals do not come with social security cards or driver’s license. Legally they cannot work or drive. Undocumented immigrants expressly...
IMMIGRATION
newportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: Find a way to restore carousel building

After reading about the carousel at Easton's Beach, which is to be torn down due to structural problems, I had a look at what was being talked about. The structures in question were redesigned and built after Hurricane Bob. The designs were put in place, so all new structures would be on concrete stilts in case of a high storm surge. I looked at the load-bearing beams, and trusses underneath the carousel. I looked under the bathhouses to see how they are supported. The city said that the support structure under the carousel is not worth fixing, due to its deteriorating condition.
NEWPORT, RI
Twin Falls Times-News

Letter: A Voice for the Owyhee Wilderness

The intention of the Owyhee Wilderness Area designation, established in 2009, is a timeless untrammeled gift. This Wilderness speaks in rarefied silence. These pristine vertical canyons are home to flora and fauna found nowhere else. The Owyhee Canyon’s airspace is home to the Peregrine falcon, Idaho’s state raptor. I have...
LIFESTYLE
Aberdeen News

Your letters: Accurate history standards, opinions on opinion page, vaccine mandate

Honesty, accuracy should prevail when it comes to history standards. In January 2021, soon-to-be former President Trump’s 1776 Report promoted an “accurate, honest, unifying, inspiring, and ennobling” version of history. The report hinted at the Constitution’s denial of women’s right to vote and counting enslaved persons as three-fifths of a person, but emphasized its higher ideals.
ABERDEEN, SD
theridgefieldpress.com

Opinion: Public hearing on COVID requirements a waste of time

Superficially, it doesn’t seem like an unreasonable request. Convene a legislative public hearing to hear those who believe they are being wronged by employers adhering to COVID-19 vaccination requirements. What could possibly be wrong with hearing views of constituents as requested by a handful of state legislators?. Unfortunately, such a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

Letter: Every voice counts

Last month, for the first time in recorded history, rain fell on the highest point of the Greenland ice sheet. If this does not bother you, if this does not scare you into wanting our government to seriously address climate change, then in my opinion you are indifferent beyond belief. And, you might think about what is already happening to food production while we are heating up the planet.
LONGEVITY

