Ohio Department of Aging offers webinars, challenges to prevent falls
COLUMBUS – Sept. 20-24 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week. The annual observance raises awareness that one in three older adults will fall each year, and for many of them and their loved ones, that fall can be life-changing. The Ohio Department of Aging invites all Ohioans to take advantage of four free, on-demand webinars being offered as part of the department’s 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign.mountvernonnews.com
