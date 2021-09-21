CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Department of Aging offers webinars, challenges to prevent falls

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 10 days ago

COLUMBUS – Sept. 20-24 is National Falls Prevention Awareness Week. The annual observance raises awareness that one in three older adults will fall each year, and for many of them and their loved ones, that fall can be life-changing. The Ohio Department of Aging invites all Ohioans to take advantage of four free, on-demand webinars being offered as part of the department’s 10 Million Steps to Prevent Falls campaign.

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
CBS News

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinars#Ohio Northern University#Ohioans#Holmes Co#Falls Prevention#Home#Fox Rehabilitation#Preventfalls#Oda

Comments / 0

Community Policy