London is a city known for its quirky sense of style. Punk was born there, but the polished aesthetic of British high society remains intact at the same time. While there’s an interest in polish and primness, there also exists something subversive and exciting. That’s why London’s Fashion Week is always one worth watching — it’s the place where quirky-cool designers like Simone Rocha, Molly Goddard, and Rejina Pyo all call home. But, it’s also a place where emerging designers have a chance to break out. Since the city is home to Central Saint Martins, arguably the world’s most prestigious college for fashion design, young talent there are pushing the boundaries of design.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO