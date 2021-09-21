Enjoy a taste of travel without the stress during a Toronto hotel staycation

When I was younger, I used to think bravery was something akin to jumping out of an airplane. Now I know I was wrong. Bravery is traveling with a one- and a three-year-old. I need to inform you that I have an absolutely lovely family. There are no other people on the planet I would rather be quarantined with, but COVID has made my little ones a little too used to the comforts of home. As a travel writer, I used to be itchy for a new location and a new story.