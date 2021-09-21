AIDIF Comedy

MANCHESTER, NH – After nearly a decade of laughs, Comedy Night at the Shaskeen lives on as the rebranded Ruby Room Comedy, with a full lineup planned into Fall 2021. Since 2013, Dave Carter and Nick Lavallee provided a platform for local artists and comedy legends alike to share the stage, making Wednesday night comedy a tradition for downtown Manchester’s bar-going crowd. On August 27, The Facebook page for “Comedy Night at the Shaskeen Pub” announced that September 1 would be the duo’s last show as producers and hosts, marking an eight-year run for their take on comedy night. In its place, Ruby Room Comedy, hosted by Geneva Beaudoin, launched on September 8 with a lineup that featured Andy Haynes, Jaylene Tran, and Sam Pelletier. Haynes, a seasoned comedian, has been featured on Comedy Central, Conan, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO