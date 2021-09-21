CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIDIF Comedy

Cover picture for the article7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) All I Do Is Fail (AIDIF COMEDY) is a comedy night (& podcast) brought to you by comedians Tome Elwes & Ali Woods. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. All I Do Is...

Krater Comedy Club

Discover the best in live comedy, featuring three top acts and an MC!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
The Comedy Arena presents ComedySportz

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A ComedySportz match is comedy played as a sport where two teams of improvisational performers compete in various improv games and performing scenes, with audience members judging the results and awarding points. In every match, a ComedySportz referee monitors the action and administers fouls as necessary.
Waukegan Comedy Jam

Waukegan Comedy Jam returns for two nights in September and this is night two! Saturday's headliner is John McCombs with Jessica Misra hosting and Soli Santos, Tom Filline, Jesnaira Baez and Matt Forss performing. DJ Drew Freudenberger pumping out some tunes! Tickets available in August.
The Afternoon After: An Outdoor Comedy Event

An outdoor comedy showcase packed with talented standup comedians. No cover. 2-item minimum. Sunday September 19, Show runs from 3PM-5PM at WineDive Philly at 15/South. Doors open at 2PM. We are back with live, outdoor and totally free standup comedy. We don't care what you did the night before, we...
Patti Harrison and students shine in comedy show

Soft purple lights illuminated the stage as students quickly shuffled into Bovard Auditorium Wednesday night for the Welcome Back Comedy Show. Thrilled for the first in-person comedy event at USC since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, students waved to friends across the aisles and murmured to their neighbors, eagerly awaiting the upcoming student performances and the night’s headliner Patti Harrison, known best for her supporting role as Ruthie on Hulu’s “Shrill” and her work in the 2021 film “Together, Together.”
Comedy & A Cause Presents Comedy Legend Bob Saget

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre) If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, Comedy & A Cause is offering a $5 discount for each ticket you purchase by joining their VIP Comedy Community. Text BOB SAGET to this number: 541-287-7272, or just click the number and it will prompt you...
Science and comedy at McKnight

Science, magic, and comedy-- all in one McKnight Center show. The next event coming to the Mcknight Center this upcoming Sunday is ‘Doktor Kaboom!’ a part of the Family Series that the on-campus venue has been hosting. Doktor Kaboom is a German physicist who puts on a magic show that...
Comedy Night at the Shaskeen Pub rebranded as Ruby Room Comedy

MANCHESTER, NH – After nearly a decade of laughs, Comedy Night at the Shaskeen lives on as the rebranded Ruby Room Comedy, with a full lineup planned into Fall 2021. Since 2013, Dave Carter and Nick Lavallee provided a platform for local artists and comedy legends alike to share the stage, making Wednesday night comedy a tradition for downtown Manchester’s bar-going crowd. On August 27, The Facebook page for “Comedy Night at the Shaskeen Pub” announced that September 1 would be the duo’s last show as producers and hosts, marking an eight-year run for their take on comedy night. In its place, Ruby Room Comedy, hosted by Geneva Beaudoin, launched on September 8 with a lineup that featured Andy Haynes, Jaylene Tran, and Sam Pelletier. Haynes, a seasoned comedian, has been featured on Comedy Central, Conan, and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
MANCHESTER, NH
It’s comedy night at the Reel

Another big yuckfest is headed our way Friday, Sept. 17 at the Reel and Brand in uptown El Verano. Three hard-working touring comics will do their level best to crack us up, starting at 8 p.m. The show will feature three brave souls who live to tell funny stuff and...
Impossible Comedy Club

7:30pm til 11:00pm (last entry 7:45pm) Featuring the best comedians from the UK circuit, plus special guests, at the best value and funniest night out in Manchester. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Join us every other Thursday at...
Buzz Presents.. Comedy Night (Tooting)

We had a great night!! Hopefully in the future there will be larger crowds at these events to add the atmosphere !!. 3 excellent acts and brilliant compere in an amazing venue. Drinks are super cheap. Come for the bingo beforehand for the full experience!
Titans of Comedy at Atlas Cafe

Reserve your table for 2 or more and enjoy delicious coffee, drinks and lunch on their outdoor parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the afternoon away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area’s Fave comedians. The show...
Moontower Comedy and Just For Laughs Launching Joint Comedy Fest

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin launching next April. Knock knock. Who's there? Oh, only Austin's Moontower Comedy Festival and the internationally recognized Just For Laughs, announcing that they will be hosting a new joint laugh-a-thon, Moontower Just For Laughs Austin, next year. Founded in 2012 by the Paramount & Stateside...
Moontower Comedy presents Chris Fleming

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Best known for his portrayal of suburban alpha mom Gayle Waters-Waters in his hit web series GAYLE, Chris Fleming is a comedian who has appeared on Tosh.0 and The Doctors. His standup show, Showpig, was featured in the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival and he currently has over 24 million views on YouTube.
RRT to perform mystery-comedy this weekend

If an Alfred Hitchcock murder mystery got mixed up with a Monty Python-esque farce, you’d likely get the play “The 39 Steps.”. Putting four actors in the shoes of more than 150 characters who go from train chases to plane crashes, the show amps up the zaniness as much it does the intrigue.
Just £12 for a night of live comedy at Crack Comedy

Catch hilarious stand-up at either the Brixton or Wimbledon Crack Comedy venues. Choose from the Brixton or Wimbledon Crack Comedy venues. Discover new talents or catch your favourite stand-ups live. Time Out says. Out of all the live entertainment we missed during lockdown, laughing uproariously in a room with strangers...
The Funniest Comedies of the 1980s

Every decade brings forth its own unique cinematic styles and the 1980s were no exception. In terms of comedy, the output was nearly slapdash in its silliness and yet not without its pointed themes or three-dimensional characters. The best titles have duly endured in the pop cultural consciousness, a testament...
Comedy Downstairs At The Shakespeare

We have the most talented and varied stand up comedians in our line up, to fulfil everyone’s comedic acquired taste. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Found in the heart of London, we at Comedy downstairs at the Shakespeare...
New Platforms for a Comedy Couple

Alyssa: I was working at a job that was kind of going nowhere, and I decided that I needed to do something else to explore my creative side. I signed up for a class and then I really lucked out and started doing shows and festivals. Noah: I walked down...
Stand up comedy in Kingston

8:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:45pm) Stand up comedy at the Willoughby arms, a popular destination for locals in the heart of Kingston. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Stand up comedy at the Willoughby arms, a popular local...
