Golf season comes to an end for Garrett girls

The girls golf team were invited to one of the state’s premier high school golf events and traveled to LPGA tour stop Midland Country Club to play in Dow’s Invite. Several of the state’s top teams and top players were at the event and our girls had a great opportunity to represent our school and team. In a field of 88 golfers, Averie Pumford, Sophie Argyle, Zoey Markey, and Ava Mata were selected to play the event and each faced many challenges and had many successes on the course. Averie would lead the way for the Falcons shooting an 80 and finishing in 11th place, one stroke off of a top ten position. Sophie shot a 98 finishing in a tie for 37th place, Ava shot 100 in a tie for 40th place, and Zoey shot 104 in 49th place. As a team we finished in 8th place, with most of the teams in front of us being all division 1 and 2 schools. Top ten at this event is an incredible result! All of the girls walked away with a feeling of leaving shots on the course, but gained valuable experience on a challenging course, and further prepared themselves for regional competition just weeks away. Next up, we will host our first ever Invite, The Bayne’s Fall Classic at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course this Thursday.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO