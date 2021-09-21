CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angola, IN

Golf season comes to an end for Garrett girls

By FROM STAFF REPORT
Evening Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGOLA — The 2021 golf season came to an end Saturday for the Garrett girls. Saturday’s sectional took place at Zollner Golf Course, Angola. Defending champion Fremont and DeKalb were tied for third, each team shooting 394, just one stroke higher than the Eagles’ winning total from the previous year.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
illinoisnewsnow.com

Macomb Girls Golf Invitational

From Gold Hills G.C., Colchester, Ill. *Won 2-hole sudden death playoff over Saya Geisendorfer (Quincy) with par on 10th hole. Laci Novosel (Quincy) recorded a hole-in-one on par 3 16th hole.
COLCHESTER, IL
freelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Continues Strong Play

After not being able to get a full round on Monday due to storms, the Freeland Girls Golf team went to Crooked Creek Golf Course for the third TVC league jamboree of the season. On a course that would play long due to very wet conditions, the girls shot an impressive 377 and increased an already commanding lead in league play and sit in first place comfortably. Scoring for the Falcons on the day was Averie Pumford with an 81, Sophie Argyle with a 92, Zoey Markey 95, and Abbie Phillips with a 109. Kendal Ferchau and Sophie Maxwell also played on the day, shooting a 114 and 115 respectively. Currently, our Falcons occupy the top 4 All-League positions, while Kendal, Abbie, and Sophie Maxwell also sit inside or really close to a top 12 All-League position. The girls next travel to the Midland Country Club for the Dow Invitational where they will compete against some of the state’s top teams in an elite event. Then on Thursday the Falcons host their first ever invitational, The Bayne’s Fall Classic, at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course.
GOLF
waynedailynews.com

WHS Girls Golf Triangular Results

PIERCE – A busy week in September continued for the Wayne High girls golf team with their second outing of three. From the Pierce Community Golf Course, WHS joined the host Bluejays and Hartington Cedar Catholic Thursday during a road triangular. A trio of golfers competed for WHS for no...
PIERCE, NE
chescotimes.com

Girls HS golf: Unionville takes 2nd at Girls Golf Classic

The Unionville Girls Golf team placed 2nd in the Girls Golf Classic held at Linfield National Golf Club on Saturday, September 18. The 18 hole event was sponsored by the PGA of Valley Forge. The top scorers for the Unionville Longhorns were:. Mary Dunigan 76. Kaitlyn Ferrer 82. Claire Liu...
AVONDALE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fremont, IN
City
Angola, IN
City
Garrett, IN
Angola, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Columbus Dispatch

Girls Golf: New Albany Eagles’ Kary Hollenbaugh acing another season

Kary Hollenbaugh had just shot a 70 in the third round of the OCC-Central Division girls golf tournament when she took a break, sitting on a stool attached to her push cart. The New Albany senior and Ohio State commit wasn’t thinking about having won each of the first three rounds of the tournament, but rather was focused on her putting and having lost a few balls during play.
NEW ALBANY, OH
Lincoln Journal Star

Columbus Scotus tight end Garrett Oakley commits to Kansas State

A lot can change in five months. In April, Columbus Scotus tight end Garrett Oakley became the third Nebraskan to join Northern Illinois' 2022 recruiting class alongside Omaha Skutt's Caden Becker and Millard North's Jake Gassaway. Now, only Gassaway is still committed to the Huskies. Oakley decommitted from Northern Illinois...
KANSAS STATE
freelandathletics.com

Girls Golf Travels to Midland

The girls golf team were invited to one of the state’s premier high school golf events and traveled to LPGA tour stop Midland Country Club to play in Dow’s Invite. Several of the state’s top teams and top players were at the event and our girls had a great opportunity to represent our school and team. In a field of 88 golfers, Averie Pumford, Sophie Argyle, Zoey Markey, and Ava Mata were selected to play the event and each faced many challenges and had many successes on the course. Averie would lead the way for the Falcons shooting an 80 and finishing in 11th place, one stroke off of a top ten position. Sophie shot a 98 finishing in a tie for 37th place, Ava shot 100 in a tie for 40th place, and Zoey shot 104 in 49th place. As a team we finished in 8th place, with most of the teams in front of us being all division 1 and 2 schools. Top ten at this event is an incredible result! All of the girls walked away with a feeling of leaving shots on the course, but gained valuable experience on a challenging course, and further prepared themselves for regional competition just weeks away. Next up, we will host our first ever Invite, The Bayne’s Fall Classic at Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course this Thursday.
GOLF
Courier-Times

Girls golf sectionals start today

Believe it or not, the IHSAA tournament for one fall sport, girls golf, already is upon us. Our six local high school girls golf teams are being sent to four different sectionals, which will be contested today, Saturday, and Monday. The top three teams and the top three individuals not...
NEW CASTLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Eagles#Railroader#Barons#Northrop#Fremont 394#Bd#Cox 113#Myers 119#T Shelburne 125#Powell 124#Krayer 126#Davis 122#Kline 132#Parker 132#Gibson 108#Reum 134#Henderson 134
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Varsity Golf falls to Davison

Lapeer was led by Junior Mallory Butterfield, Senior Rosemary Kollar and Sophmore Kendall Prouty. The weather conditions for todays competition did not help the the Lady Bolts today. Davison played a strong round today. The lady Cardinals were led by Junior Paige Craft, Sophmore Lily Meyers and Senior Paige Brandon.
LAPEER, MI
kscbnews.net

Liberal Girls Golf 2nd at Kingman

The Liberal girls golf team took 2nd at Kingman Thursday afternoon. Liberal shot a 238 which was second to Cheney’s 216 and ahead of Medicine Lodge’s 239. Amya Blake tied for fifth with a 56. Lesley Carrillo and Ashlynn Wagenseller carded 59’s for 8th. On Monday in Liberal, Liberal was...
LIBERAL, KS
WTHI

Northview girls golf wins sectional to stay unbeaten on the season

The Northview girls golf team kept their perfect season going Friday, winning sectionals at Rea Park. The Lady Knights fired a team score of 316 to win. Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South each shot 352, with the Lady Patriots taking second on a fifth-player tiebreaker. All three will be moving on to regionals.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wyo4news.com

High school tennis season comes to an end for local schools

September 25, 2021 — The Wyoming high school tennis season ended today, with the championship and consolation championships being decided at the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette. The double-elimination tournament started on Thursday. In the team scores, the Green River Wolves finished sixth in the team competition with 19...
WYOMING STATE
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Warrensburg girls golf sweeps triangular

Warrensburg girls golf competed against Richmond and Harrisonville at the Hidden Pines Country Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Tigers edged Richmond 216-244 and Harrisonville …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
GOLF
coyote-tv.com

WWHS Girls Golf Winning Spree

Printed in the High Desert Advocate Edition September 24, 2021. Every sports team wishes to compete and hopefully win a State title and then proceed to bring it home. The Lady Wolverines Golf Team has shown grit and competitiveness early in their season . They have already played in two tournaments, first one was in Elko and the second was this past Thursday, September 2, in Battle Mountain. The team received first place in Battle Mountain. Their very own, Kayla Jones, swept the course with an outstanding 90, and Sarah Childress taking second with a 115.
GOLF
cedarcityutah.com

Region 10 girls tennis: regular season ends with Crimson Cliffs on top

ST. GEORGE — With a sweep of Pine View on Thursday, the Crimson Cliffs High School girls tennis team finished the regular season undefeated and claimed the Region 10 championship. The Mustangs, who are also the reigning state 4A champions, defeated the Panthers in straight sets in four of the...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Evening Star

Taylor continues showmanship winning streak

AUBURN — When it came down to picking the top showman for the Dairy Feeder and Steer Show on Wednesday, two young ladies were front and center in the show arena. The two best friends are no stranger to the show arena, or competing against each other. During the 2020 Dairy Feeder and Steer show, the two competed against each other. They also competed against each other at the Indiana State Fair.
AUBURN, IN
Tiger Newspaper

Girls golf dominates against Gabrielino

The Tigers defeated Gabrielino High School at their match on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Alhambra Golf Course. They completed the course with an impressive margin of 205-241, making a comeback from their previous loss against Temple City. Senior captain Lauren Calderon led with an outstanding 34 strokes. Senior Cassy Huang...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
readthereporter.com

Girls golf: Greyhounds triumph at the regional

The latest installment of the friendly girls golf rivalry between Carmel and Westfield played out at the Roncalli regional, which took place Friday at Smock Golf Club in Indianapolis. The Greyhounds won that round, as they claimed the regional championship. Carmel totaled a team score of 301, with the Shamrocks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Evening Star

Local Sports Briefs

FORT WAYNE — Westview had a late-season challenge added to its schedule and lost to Homestead 3-2 in a matchup of state-ranked teams Monday. The deciding match was at No. 2 doubles. where Spartans Max Holliday and Cole Steinacker rallied from losing the first set to defeat Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy