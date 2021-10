SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Despite the current severe drought conditions across California, a storm drain near U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose seems to be filling with thousands of gallons of fresh water that are simply going to waste. There hasn’t been a storm in San Jose for many months. But even so, the storm drain is full of fresh, clear water where it mixes with street debris and flows in an unending stream down the drain. “I could hear it before I got to it,” said San Jose plumber Rogelio Carrasco, who knows something about leaking water. He heard the torrent while...

