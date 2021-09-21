CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coach, new QB, same early results for struggling Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Detroit Lions’ new coach and quarterback are off to a start that resembles the team’s previous regimes. Detroit brought in Dan Campbell to replace the fired Matt Patricia. When longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford wanted out, the Lions sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that brought Jared Goff as his replacement. The faces have changed. But the results have been the same thus far for a franchise trying to avoid a fourth straight season with double-digit losses. The Lions led at halftime at division rival Green Bay, but the Packers dominated the second half on the way to a 35-17 victory. Detroit fell to 0-2.

Different Year, Same Old Lions

In 40 years of watching our gridiron heroes, the Detroit Lions, I have seen some incredible losses in my time. You can start with Thanksgiving Day, 1980 (I was five years old). That was when the Chicago Bears scored on the final play of regulation to force overtime. And then, after winning the coin flip, the Bears got a 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown from return man Dave Williams.
NFL
Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
