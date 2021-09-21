Update on the latest sports

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNDATED (AP) — The Atlanta Braves can move three-games ahead of Philadelphia for first place in the NL East, and they have baseball’s worst team to thank for the opportunity. The Orioles avoided their 102nd loss as John Means scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings of their 2-0 shutout...

wcn247.com

Braves, Astros try to clinch...Jags try to avoid 19th loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta can clinch its fourth consecutive NL East title tonight with a win at home over Philadelphia, which would complete a three-game sweep of their high-stakes series. The Phillies will get eliminated from playoff contention with one more loss or any Atlanta win the rest of the season. Philadelphia’s biggest bats have gone silent at the worst possible time. Bryce Harper, a top contender for NL MVP, and cleanup hitter J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) are a combined 0 for 15 in the series. Harper, who had reached base in 23 straight games before last night, is 0 for 7 with five strikeouts. Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves and Kyle Gibson goes for the Phillies.
MLB
wcn247.com

Yankees put Voit on IL with sore left knee, recall RHP Abreu

TORONTO (AP) — The New York Yankees have placed slugger Luke Voit on the 10-day injured list with a sore left knee. New York recalled right-hander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Voit underwent knee surgery in March. He limped back to the dugout after running to first base in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-5 loss at Toronto. Voit is batting .239 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 68 games. He hit a major league-leading 22 home runs in last year’s 60-game season.
MLB

