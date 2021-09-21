Update on the latest sports

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta can clinch its fourth consecutive NL East title tonight with a win at home over Philadelphia, which would complete a three-game sweep of their high-stakes series. The Phillies will get eliminated from playoff contention with one more loss or any Atlanta win the rest of the season. Philadelphia’s biggest bats have gone silent at the worst possible time. Bryce Harper, a top contender for NL MVP, and cleanup hitter J.T. Realmuto (ree-al-MOO’-toh) are a combined 0 for 15 in the series. Harper, who had reached base in 23 straight games before last night, is 0 for 7 with five strikeouts. Ian Anderson pitches for the Braves and Kyle Gibson goes for the Phillies.

