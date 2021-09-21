"It's okay because it's in America", K-Netizens debate whether they see a problem after BTS's V is spotted wearing no mask in New York
On a recent online community forum, K-netizens debated whether they saw a problem after BTS's V was spotted in New York not wearing a mask. The netizen who created the post wrote, "Opinion one, there is no restriction for masks in America so it's okay. Opinion two, it's not okay and he should be wearing a mask because he has to return to Korea." The netizen also posted a photo of V taken from a fan's video that recorded the BTS members walking inside the garage of their hotels in New York City. The post garnered different responses from K-netizens as they weighed the different COVID-19 policies in the United States and South Korea. South Korea currently has many restrictions on the number of people gathered in meetings, masks, indoor policies, and more.www.allkpop.com
