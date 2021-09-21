CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Local self-guided solar tour offered Oct. 2-3

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 10 days ago

Northstone Solar, a Whitefish-based business, in conjunction with the American Solar Energy Society, has coordinated its first-ever tour of solar installations in the valley. The free, self-guided tour of seven local homes and businesses with solar technology will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each tour is offered as either an in-person visit or an online virtual event. For details go to www.nationalsolartour.org/tag/whitefish-solar-tour-by-northsone-solar/

