After a rough 2020, most Champenois had great hopes for 2021. And, if sales have almost bounced back to the 2019 levels, it’s been a rough year in the vineyard. After a wet and damp winter, which dragged on longer than the previous years, the already late budding vines were hit mid-April by severe spring frosts. The cold may have been slightly less bitter than at other times this decade in Champagne, but its soggy character wrote off one third of the crops at the beginning of the growing season. The Aube department was hardest hit, with some winemakers in the Côte des Bar losing their complete crop before the season really could take off.

16 HOURS AGO