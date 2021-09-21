City Council Regular Meeting

During the Statewide COVID-19 Emergency, the public is not permitted to convene in person for this public meeting; however, the public may still view and comment on the meeting. Click on the "Website" link and scroll down to "View Live Meeting". To comment on one or more items, proceed to the SpeakUp site. Follow the links to type and submit your comment(s) on one or more items. Your comments will be forwarded electronically and immediately to the members of the City Council. Comments on matters that are not on the agenda may be submitted only until the “Public Comment” portion of the agenda is concluded.