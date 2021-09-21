Ohio high school football poll: Archbold nipped at No. 3 in D-VI
Archbold was edged out by one spot for the No. 2 position in Division VI in the most recent Associated Press Ohio high school football poll released on Monday. The Bluestreaks (5-0), fresh off a 41-7 rout of previous No. 12 Liberty Center, finished with four first-place votes and 174 total points, just one behind 4-0 Beverly Fort Frye. Defending D-VI state champ Coldwater leads the way with 222 points in the state ratings.www.crescent-news.com
Comments / 0