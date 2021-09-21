CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio high school football poll: Archbold nipped at No. 3 in D-VI

Crescent-News
 10 days ago

Archbold was edged out by one spot for the No. 2 position in Division VI in the most recent Associated Press Ohio high school football poll released on Monday. The Bluestreaks (5-0), fresh off a 41-7 rout of previous No. 12 Liberty Center, finished with four first-place votes and 174 total points, just one behind 4-0 Beverly Fort Frye. Defending D-VI state champ Coldwater leads the way with 222 points in the state ratings.

www.crescent-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willoughby, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Steubenville, OH
City
Wyoming, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
City
Mechanicsburg, OH
City
Coldwater, OH
City
Bellaire, OH
City
Shadyside, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Columbus Grove, OH
Archbold, OH
Education
City
Xenia, OH
City
Marysville, OH
Archbold, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
City
Arcanum, OH
City
Piqua, OH
City
Archbold, OH
City
Ironton, OH
City
Centerville, OH
City
West Jefferson, OH
Archbold, OH
Football
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Associated Press#Bluestreaks#Champ Coldwater#Division Vii#Bombers#Division Iv#St Marys 21 14#Division Ii#Upper Arlington 5 0#Pickerington Central 18#Medina Highland#Sunbury Big Walnut#Avon 16#Chardon#Chag#Aurora#Monroe 13#Bellevue 16
CBS News

Passenger opens exit door and walks out on to wing of plane at Miami airport

An airplane passenger was detained Wednesday evening after he opened the emergency exit door and walked out onto the wing of the plane, the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. The plane, which had just arrived at Miami International Airport from Cali, Colombia, was in the process of "positioning" at the gate when the incident took place.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy