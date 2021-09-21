Ole Miss Women’s Tennis falls short at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic
The Ole Miss Women’s tennis team opened up their season at the Milwaukee Tennis Classic over the weekend where two Rebels had their tournament runs cut short. Sabina Machovlana made a name for herself during her tournament run, as she was able to win her first three single sets. This earned her a slot in the quarterfinals where she ultimately fell short. Machovlana, the top seed in singles, fell to No. 7 University of Southern California’s Naomi Chang in two sets that both started with Machovlana finding herself in a hole.thedmonline.com
Comments / 0