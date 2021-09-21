Katz & Associates secures new lease at 433 Park Ave. – 2,400 s/f total

Awesome Ranch in sought after location. City living but with county taxes and schools. This home is on a large corner lot. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large patio while you admire the beautiful well established trees and plants. The kitchen has maple cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. 3 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office), 1 bath and a large finished upstairs which could be used as another bedroom or a playroom. Bathroom has handheld shower head and great black and white tile. Mudroom with storage closet and laundry area along with shed/workshop with electricity. Hardwood floors through most of home, kitchen and bathroom have tile and bedroom/office and upstairs have brand new carpet. Newer vinyl windows and roof was redone in 2019 along with AC , new garbage disposal. All though no known defects, fireplace conveys as is. Shed also conveys as is.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO