Real Estate

Katz & Associates secures new lease at 433 Park Ave. – 2,400 s/f total

nyrej.com
 10 days ago

nyrej.com

rew-online.com

Olshan signs 24,000 s/f in leases at 99 Hudson Street

ODA New York, a global architecture firm, in a new lease for 12,169 s/f at Olshan Properties’ 99 Hudson Street in Tribeca. Lee & Associates NYC represented ODA in its relocation from 250 Park Avenue South. ODA will occupy the entire second floor of the 16-story building. Evergreen Trading, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
connectcre.com

Savanna Secures Trio of Leases at 521 Fifth Ave.

Savanna has secured three new leases totaling 20,175 square feet at 521 Fifth Ave., a 498,711-square-foot, 39-story office building located in close proximity to Grand Central Terminal. Ownership recently completed a capital improvement program at 521 Fifth, which it acquired in 2019. A CBRE team of Peter Turchin, David Hollander,...
REAL ESTATE
nyrej.com

Lieberman of Resolution RE brokers 12,986 s/f lease for Raw Brands

New York, NY After a two-year pandemic-triggered delay, Evan Lieberman, director/leasing, Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC has completed the relocation of fashion firm Raw Brands to its new 12,986 s/f, move-in condition office and showroom at 205 West 39th St. The lease, signed this month, is for a term of five-and-a-half years. Asking rent for the space, which encompasses the entire 15th floor, was $48 per s/f.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Park Ave#Katz Associates
rew-online.com

RIPCO leases 10,000 s/f of East Village retail space

 RIPCO Real Estate has leased 10,450 s/f of retail space at Meadow Partners’ 426-430 East 14th  Street in the East Village. . Gorillas, the on-demand grocery delivery startup , took 7,050 s/f across the ground floor and basement for 10 years;. European Wax Center leased 1,700 s/f for 10 years and Wingstop, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Garibaldi Group has sense of optimism as it begins to lease 180 Park Ave. in Florham Park

Garibaldi Group President Jeff Garibaldi Sr. gets it: The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant has thrown off any potential return-to-office timelines. In fact, Garibaldi is optimistic that the short-term hesitation will be a long-term benefit as his team begins efforts to lease 180 Park Ave., a 220,000-square-foot Class A office building that sits in the heart of the Green at Florham Park.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
nerej.com

Atlantic Commercial handles $1.725m sale and 2,525 s/f lease

Attleboro, MA Atlantic Commercial Real Estate, LLC brokered the $1.725 million sale of 676 Pleasant St., a 14,390 s/f industrial building used for automotive repair. The facility features high bay warehouse space, drive-in doors, office spaces, showroom space, heavy power and 2.36 acres of land. The Atlantic Commercial brokerage team...
ATTLEBORO, MA
connectcre.com

Neology Life’s Allapattah Apartments Secure Refi After Rapid Lease-Up

Berkadia secured a $31-million bridge loan to refinance No.17 Residences Allapattah, a 192-unit attainable luxury apartment rental building in the Fruit Packing District of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. Senior managing director Charles Foschini and managing director Christopher Apone of Berkadia Miami secured the financing on behalf of Neology Life Development Group....
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
nerej.com

Russell of H. Pearce Commercial leases 10,174 s/f to Dollar Tree Store

Milford, CT Carl Russell, CCIM, SIOR, senior commercial broker of H. Pearce Commercial Real Estate has closed on the lease of more than 10,000 s/f at 1770 Boston Post Rd. This retail space is the site of the city’s newest Dollar Tree Store, which opened in early August. Part of a leading national single-point price retailer, it is the third Dollar Tree Store to open and operate simultaneously in the city.
MILFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Adams arranges 11,000 s/f Midtown lease for textile co.

Adams & Co. announced that Natco Home Fashions, Inc & Natco Products Corporation, a textile company focused on home furnishings, has signed a 11,000 s/f, long-term lease at 411 Fifth Avenue, taking the entire second floor. “We are seeing a high demand in this part of the city from the...
ECONOMY
Richmond.com

6615 Park Ave, Henrico, VA 23226

Awesome Ranch in sought after location. City living but with county taxes and schools. This home is on a large corner lot. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large patio while you admire the beautiful well established trees and plants. The kitchen has maple cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. 3 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office), 1 bath and a large finished upstairs which could be used as another bedroom or a playroom. Bathroom has handheld shower head and great black and white tile. Mudroom with storage closet and laundry area along with shed/workshop with electricity. Hardwood floors through most of home, kitchen and bathroom have tile and bedroom/office and upstairs have brand new carpet. Newer vinyl windows and roof was redone in 2019 along with AC , new garbage disposal. All though no known defects, fireplace conveys as is. Shed also conveys as is.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
cheektowagabee.com

New home for Historical Association slated at Stiglmeier Park, funded by $2.36 million grant

Stiglmeier Park will be receiving major upgrades as well as a new, multi-use building that will be the home of the Cheektowaga Historical Association, thanks to $2.36 million in funding from Erie County, according to Erie County Legislature Majority Leader Tim Meyers. The announcement, which was made on Sept. 16, stated that funds will be used for renovations and upgrades […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
jerseydigs.com

The Goldstein Group Brokers Multiple Leases in Florham Park

The Goldstein Group recently announced that the company had brokered multiple deals at 182 Ridgedale Avenue in Florham Park, New Jersey. Marc Palestina, Director of The Goldstein Group, and Chuck Lanyard, President of The Goldstein Group, represented the landlord, Flo Park Associates LLC, and brokered the deals. The shopping center is fully leased.
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Lease roundup: Canada’s CI Financial picks Brickell for new US HQ

Canadian asset and wealth management behemoth CI Financial will open its new U.S. headquarters at 830 Brickell in Miami’s Brickell Financial District. Toronto-based CI Financial leased roughly 20,000 square feet at the 55-story tower under construction. Kurt MacAlpine is CEO of CI Financial. Vladislav Doronin’s OKO Group and London-based Cain...
REAL ESTATE
Commercial Observer

New Supreme Lending Lease Ignites Reisterstown Crossing’s Final Phase

Supreme Lending, a Dallas-based mortgage company, has signed a 15,492-square-foot lease with St. John Properties for a new branch office at Reisterstown Crossing, an office campus in Reisterstown, Md. The mortgage company’s office will be located at 118 Westminster Pike, a two-story building comprising 30,600 square feet of Class A...
REISTERSTOWN, MD
Entrepreneur

Boston Properties (BXP) Secures Renewal and Expansion Lease

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP recently signed a 10-year lease renewal and expansion agreement with Wellington Management at Atlantic Wharf. The long-term agreement for 524,000 square foot will commence in 2026. It also includes a 66,000-square-foot expansion within the building, which will commence in 2022. The lease reflects healthy demand for the property located at 280 Congress Street, Boston, MA.
ECONOMY
nerej.com

Cresa negotiates100,000 s/f lease on behalf of Generation Bio Co.

Waltham, MA The Boston office of Cresa has negotiated a long-term lease commitment for 100,000 s/f at Centerpoint, located at 41 Seyon St. on behalf of Generation Bio Co., a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for potentially hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. While its headquarters will remain in Cambridge, Generation Bio will use the new space to build an in-house cGMP- (current good manufacturing practice) compliant facility to scale closed-ended DNA (ceDNA) manufacturing using rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES). The facility will be designed to provide cGMP-compliant clinical and initial commercial supply and also house expanded capacity for research production and process development activities. Cresa provided workplace solutions, labor and financial analytics, transaction management, and stakeholder decision support, resulting in a holistic strategy and ultimately an excellent outcome for Generation Bio.
WALTHAM, MA
Reporter Newspapers

Artists & Fleas opens Oct. 2 at Ponce City Market just in time for holiday season

Ponce City Market will be home to Artists & Fleas, a weekend marketplace that already has outposts at Chelsea Market in New York City, Venice Beach in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. The market will open Oct. 2 and continue every Saturday through Dec. 18 (plus two Sundays:  Dec. 13  and Dec. […] The post Artists & Fleas opens Oct. 2 at Ponce City Market just in time for holiday season appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
ATLANTA, GA

