Premier pet amenities brand, Bark Buildings, launches

New York, NY Bark Buildings, a unique lifestyle brand that builds pet-friendly communities and promotes responsible pet ownership, is launching a new national program that brings the company’s sought-after amenities and concierge-style services to multifamily buildings across the U.S. At a time when pet ownership is on the rise and both animals and humans are navigating post-pandemic living, Bark Buildings offers tools and programming for pet families and property managers alike. Originally founded in Jersey City as an in-building amenity, the company is transitioning to fill growing needs across the country by introducing an innovative model that can plug into any building in any market.