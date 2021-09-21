CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Premier pet amenities brand, Bark Buildings, launches

nyrej.com
 10 days ago

New York, NY Bark Buildings, a unique lifestyle brand that builds pet-friendly communities and promotes responsible pet ownership, is launching a new national program that brings the company’s sought-after amenities and concierge-style services to multifamily buildings across the U.S. At a time when pet ownership is on the rise and both animals and humans are navigating post-pandemic living, Bark Buildings offers tools and programming for pet families and property managers alike. Originally founded in Jersey City as an in-building amenity, the company is transitioning to fill growing needs across the country by introducing an innovative model that can plug into any building in any market.

nyrej.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
New York City, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Pets & Animals
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amenity#Signage#Ny Bark Buildings#Generation Z
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy