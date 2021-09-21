Lieberman of Resolution RE brokers 12,986 s/f lease for Raw Brands
New York, NY After a two-year pandemic-triggered delay, Evan Lieberman, director/leasing, Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC has completed the relocation of fashion firm Raw Brands to its new 12,986 s/f, move-in condition office and showroom at 205 West 39th St. The lease, signed this month, is for a term of five-and-a-half years. Asking rent for the space, which encompasses the entire 15th floor, was $48 per s/f.nyrej.com
