Lieberman of Resolution RE brokers 12,986 s/f lease for Raw Brands

nyrej.com
 10 days ago

New York, NY After a two-year pandemic-triggered delay, Evan Lieberman, director/leasing, Resolution Real Estate Partners, LLC has completed the relocation of fashion firm Raw Brands to its new 12,986 s/f, move-in condition office and showroom at 205 West 39th St. The lease, signed this month, is for a term of five-and-a-half years. Asking rent for the space, which encompasses the entire 15th floor, was $48 per s/f.

nyrej.com

