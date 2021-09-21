CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmark handles 47,790 s/f for King Street Properties and GFP Real Estate

nyrej.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Street Properties, GFP Real Estate and Newmark completed a long-term life science lease totaling 47,790 s/f by Opentrons at Innolabs (45-18 Court Square West) in Long Island City. The space will be for Opentrons and its two subsidiary companies; Pandemic Response Lab and Neochromosome. Pandemic Response Lab moved into 13,000 s/f in late August, while Neochromosome and Opentrons will occupy the balance of the space in early 2022. Newmark’s Bill Harvey, Jared Horowitz, Jordan Gosin and Emma Kistler represented ownership, King Street, Carlyle and GFP Real Estate.

