CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, IN

Local police agencies examining priorities as population grows

By Leeann Doerflein
dailyjournal.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal police agencies aren’t growing at the same pace as the county’s population. The Greenwood Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are the furthest behind based on federal standards that suggest a certain number of officers based on a community’s population. Johnson County’s population is up nearly 16% to more than 161,000 residents, according to recently released census data for 2020.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Moderate Democrats demand vote on infrastructure

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnson County, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
Johnson County, IN
Crime & Safety
Franklin, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bargersville, IN
City
Franklin, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bargersville, IN
Crime & Safety
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi#U S Census Bureau#Census Data#The County Council

Comments / 0

Community Policy