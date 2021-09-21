Local police agencies examining priorities as population grows
Local police agencies aren’t growing at the same pace as the county’s population. The Greenwood Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are the furthest behind based on federal standards that suggest a certain number of officers based on a community’s population. Johnson County’s population is up nearly 16% to more than 161,000 residents, according to recently released census data for 2020.www.dailyjournal.net
