Douglas County, KS

Letter to the editor: Lovely flowers

LJWORLD
 10 days ago

These past few weeks, the varieties of sunflowers blooming along eastern Kansas’ many highways and rural roads are such a joy. The blooms are especially noticeable along the K-10 bypass near Michigan Street, along U.S. Highway 40 west, and the huge bank of blooms in front of the Lied Center. Thanks to all gardeners and caretakers who have refrained from spraying or mowing the sunflowers, especially the caretakers of our county roads: the Douglas County Public Works Department. Our Kansas sunflowers are so beautiful to look at and so good for bees, butterflies and other insects.

