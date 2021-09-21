Transmission rate climbs, vaccination rate falls behind
Lycoming County’s infection rate has surpassed not only that of Pennsylvania, but of the entire country, according to county Health Improvement Coalition data. The county’s latest test positivity rate and seven-day total infections are reportedly 338 per 100,000, with 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 16. Lycoming remains among the 95% of counties countrywide facing high levels of COVID-19 transmission at a community level, said Barbara Hemmendinger, a retired family medicine educator and member of the coalition.www.sungazette.com
Comments / 3