Lycoming County, PA

Transmission rate climbs, vaccination rate falls behind

Sun-Gazette
 10 days ago

Lycoming County’s infection rate has surpassed not only that of Pennsylvania, but of the entire country, according to county Health Improvement Coalition data. The county’s latest test positivity rate and seven-day total infections are reportedly 338 per 100,000, with 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 16. Lycoming remains among the 95% of counties countrywide facing high levels of COVID-19 transmission at a community level, said Barbara Hemmendinger, a retired family medicine educator and member of the coalition.

linebacker 44
10d ago

right? 100,000 fans Penn State game, 50,000 Eagles, Steelers games, Philadelphia Phillies home games, local high school football games. crowds of 2, 500 or more! hey you people writing these false lies to are community should be put in jail! it's the common cold, hay fever this time of year, covid19 is gone kaput ! so stop the fear talk!

