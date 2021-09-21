Kegler’s Korner: Alexis Neuer rolls a 700 series for 2nd consecutive week

Muncy PPG–41.0, PPA–15.4; YPG–420, YPA–232.6. Muncy facts: The three-time defending District 4 Class A champions have moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings and have won four straight games. Muncy played excellent defense and slowed Sayre’s explosive offense in last week’s 42-8 victory. It was the third time Muncy won via mercy rule and the third time the starters did not allow a point. Linebacker Bailey Hadzinikolov has come back strong from last year’s injury and made 11 tackles while fellow linebacker Jason Shuda added eight. All-state safety Ross Eyer intercepted two passes, the third time in seven games going back to last year, he has picked off two in a game. Eyer has an area-high nine interceptions over the past two seasons. Muncy’s line has been strong on both sides of the ball and Xander Brown, Isaac Harris, Ken Hampe, Gavin Hillman and Adam Rosario have cleared the way for the area’s highest-ranked offense. Austin Johnson, Ty Nixon and Branson Eyer all have run for more than 230 yards. Johnson and Nixon are among the area’s top 10 leading rushers and Eyer leads District 4 in passer rating, throwing for 582 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has more than 2,000 career passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Chase Crawley and Ross Eyer form a dangerous receiving tandem and Hadzinikolov has caught two touchdowns. Muncy won a hard-fought 21-13 game against Northwest a year ago, making three big fourth-quarter defensive stands to secure victory. Muncy is second in the District 4 playoff standings, trailing only undefeated Canton in the race for homefield advantage.

MUNCY, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO