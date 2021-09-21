CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kegler’s Korner: Alexis Neuer rolls a 700 series for 2nd consecutive week

For the second week in a row, Alexis Neuer threw a 700 series on the tough sport shot in the Three-Man Major League. She followed her amazing 772 series of the previous week, including a pair of 278 games, with a 726 series last week, including a 246 game. Both her series and game where the women’s highs for the week.

