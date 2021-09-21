CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey Shore, PA

Jersey Shore man jailed unfit for arraignment refuses to come out of prison cell the next day

Sun-Gazette
 10 days ago

Samuel Collins, committed Sunday to the Lycoming County Prison after he was declared unfit for arraignment, refused to come out of his cell Monday morning when District Judge Christian Frey was prepared to conduct the formal proceeding, according to court records. Frey proceeded anyway and ordered that the 41-year-old Jersey Shore man remain behind bars in lieu of $25,000 bail.

www.sungazette.com

