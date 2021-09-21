Relaxation of restrictions; Awakening of the tourism sector in the district

Come November travel restrictions on foreign travellers will be lifted for those who are vaccinated, what will that mean for San Diego tourism? Plus, a recent analysis shows disparities in COVID testing across San Diego Unified schools. Also, summer ends today, but the weather is still warm and many kids don't have places to swim because the city of San Diego has drastically cut back on weekend pool hours since 2019. Then, from the archive, many people don’t know how local government works, so they hit a brick wall when it comes to having community issues addressed. A book by two Encinitas residents seeks to demystify the process. And, the return of an all-California Michelin guide sees the addition of several San Diego restaurants. Finally, a new song from Oakland-based artist Fantastic Negrito reflects the zany vibe of California and explores the dissonance between the California Dream and the reality of living in the Golden State today.

