Public Health

Relaxation of restrictions; Awakening of the tourism sector in the district

By Tourism News live
tourismnewslive.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAwakening of the tourism sector in Kozhikode district by granting concessions on covid restrictions. Tourist centers that have been closed for months have been reopened to the public with bio bubble security in compliance with covid standards. Under the supervision of the District Tourism Promotion Council, Thushara Giri Eco-Tourism Center, Arippara Falls, Vadakara Sand Banks, and Sarovaram Biopark were opened under strict control.

