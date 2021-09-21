CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

I know that I will get called a coot but..

 10 days ago

Re: I know that I will get called a coot but.. No they didn’t break us. You have to take what the defense gives you. It may be 20 play drives this year. We could put two tail backs in at the same time and give the defense something to think about. Also, we could send one or both out for passes. The defenses know how to prepare for the few plays we run. We either beat them or they beat us on every play. Mistakes or mosques stop most drives. Eliminate the negative yardage plays and we score more points, but longer drives. Maybe running to the outside on first down may help or letting the back pick his hole might work. Saying one guy is the man doesn’t help us either in my opinion. Every team changes qbs sometime.

ClutchPoints

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney drops truth on D.J. Uiagalelei's slow start

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers fell all the way back to No. 25 in the AP polls after their most recent loss to North Carolina State. Clemson is 2-2 and any dreams of going to the playoffs are already out the window for this year. With Boston College up next, Swinney looked at some of the early, yet fixable struggles from his quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, per 247Sports.com.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

I know it's crazy and ESPN would call me crazy

But, Dan Mullen is 0-10 vs Saban. Isn’t he due for a win? Some possible reasons:. 1. Bryce Young has yet to play an SEC defense, where all of their teams are faster, bigger, and better;. 2. Bryce Young is a smaller QB and could sustain an injury against those...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LOL. That was sort of the impression I was getting.

Question for this group… when you miss a game like this and read this board -- TM86it 09/19/2021 10:32AM. I typically don't read the boards during the games but yesterday, I peeked -- YBYSAIAHokie 09/19/2021 10:56AM. If you rely upon the descriptions from this board, you would always -- Pride_and_Joy...
I know what you're going to say…

But I’m taking the gators, coots, lobos, boilermakers, and green waves for the upsets this weekend. I know the haters will catch me. On social media, everyone disagrees with everything.
Rece Davis on Clemson's offense: 'I don't know that it gets fixed'

ESPN College GameDay host Rece Davis discussed Clemson’s offensive struggles and believes the problems the Tigers have had on that side of the ball to this point in the 2021 season might not be fixable. “Of all the teams that we talked about that are struggling, relatively speaking — or...
CLEMSON, SC
I know this will come as a shock, but I'm not in a hurry to

Get rid of our coach. However, Chris Petersen would be a Grand Slam hire. That dude is one of the best coaches of the past 30 years in college football. I might fire a coach with back-to-back 10-win seasons to get that guy coaching my football team. [Post edited by...
University of Georgia
Football
Sports
Dan Campbell: 'I know how to get out of this mess'

The Detroit Lions are a retooling football team and have stocked the 2021 roster full of young and inexperienced players. Despite the low expectations from many pundits prior to the start of the season, head coach Dan Campbell and his young coaching staff are working to see incremental growth from the roster on a weekly basis.
I know what's missing

We are developing to be the best by saving our best plays & Tiger 3D graphics for later in the season. The fans appreciated it more & the Tigernet coaches miss the point of not showing all you got until you need to so teams can’t prepare for your best.
With Dillon Gabriel out, UCF turns to true freshman Mikey Keene at quarterback

When the first UCF depth chart was released ahead of the season-opener, quarterback was of little concern. That’s changed following Dillon Gabriel’s collarbone injury in his throwing arm. Although UCF did not provide a timeline for Gabriel’s recovery after he went down on the final play in a 42-35 loss to Louisville on Friday night, some clavicle fractures in adults can take 10-12 weeks to ...
ORLANDO, FL
I was at the game. It was the right call.

Receiver had not touched the ground when the ball came out. Ball stayed in field of play. TE picked it up and took one step into the end zone. It was either a TD or Alabama ball on the 1.
I don't know who the heck is calling the plays, Elliott and/or Dabo

But whatever “book” they’re using needs to be thrown into a fire. Remember Venables saying that’s what he did after the Ohio St game last year? Burn it! Start over, it’s your job to create, innovate, and educate yourself and train these players, get them prepared. You’ve failed miserably. A person is graded on their results and productivity in their job. Elliott and all these “Clemson Family” coaches have failed.
CLEMSON, SC
I heard a rumor, I don't know if there is anything to it...

TE and Dabo are making all the offensive calls except for the two scoring drives when DJ rolled out. If this is true, why are we not giving DJ chances to call his plays like we have done the past eight years?. Message was edited by: Tigerrag89®. Message was edited...
I've never upvoted more coots on this board.

But D AM N if many of you sub 70%, Recently Registered coots ain't right about our woeful Offensieve Coaches. Specially Elliott. Re: I've never upvoted more coots on this board. say such mean spirited things, chief. You have been fine criticizin our players like Lyn J Dixon. But not...
UCF's Gus Malzahn: Knights have 'rallied' around freshman QB Mikey Keene

UCF practiced Sunday night with true freshman Mikey Keene serving as the starting quarterback for the first time following Dillon Gabriel’s collarbone injury, coach Gus Malzahn said Monday. Although Keene was the No. 2 quarterback behind Gabriel, he had been preparing as if he were the starter for moments like this, Malzahn explained. “He’s gotten almost equal reps,” Malzahn said. “Early in ...
ORLANDO, FL
5-star safety has Clemson in top group

Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets. Five-star safety Sonny Styles (Pickerington, Ohio) announced Clemson as a part of his top-5 group on Thursday. Styles has Clemson in a group with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and Florida. He was recently in Clemson for a visit on...
CLEMSON, SC

