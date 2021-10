The Rocky River girls cross country team took on a talented and deep field at the Spartan Invite at Boardman High School and the Pirates delivered. “Really happy with our performance,” Rocky River coach Dee Zuercher said. “I told them to be controlled in the first part of the race because you have that uphill start and I just wanted them to be controlled and run together.

ROCKY RIVER, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO