CHAMPAIGN — Robert Elrah Crossman, 88, of Champaign passed away at home Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021). He was born June 1, 1933, to Elbert and Lois (Hackett) Crossman, on the family farm in Tuscola. Robert, “Bob” to all who knew him, was raised in Tuscola with his two older brothers, Don and Lee, for the first 10 years of his life. The family moved to Villa Grove, where he graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1951.