Volleyball continues winning streak with first conference win against Stanislaus State

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Volleyball was 0-4 in their short non conference season that boiled down to one weekend. Then waited 10 days to open up the Northern Sun Conference season with another road match, this time at Minot State and the UMC Golden Eagles won in three sets, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19 and are 1-0 in the conference and look to keep that streak going starting tonight when they host the University of Sioux Falls Cougars at Lysaker Gym on the UMC campus. The Cougars are opening up their Northern Sun Conference season tonight after going 5-3 in two different non-conference settings in Golden, Colorado and in Pittsburg, Kansas last weekend. The match up will start at 6:00 PM.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO