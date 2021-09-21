"Mr. Martin" Wilson Addison

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. It is with tear-filled eyes and heavy hearts to announce the untimely passing of Martin W. Addison, 62. Words can not express the aching emptiness felt in our hearts when he was called home. Although his life ended before we were ready, his time spent here is now but memories full of unforgettable joy and laughter. Mr Martin was much more than just a passing soul but most important of all he was an incredibly loving husband, father, and grandfather.